Metro makes arrangement for Board exam students

New Delhi: With the CBSE Board Examinations 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 scheduled from February 15 to April 4, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to give them priority during security checks and ticket sale metro stations, an official said on Friday.

As approximately 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school staff will be commuting across the city, DMRC in partnership with the CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro, said that students showing their admit cards will also be prioritised while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centres.

Dayal urged students to plan their travel in advance and asked them to visit DMRC’s official website (www.delhimetrorail.com) and DMRC Momentum to plan their journey.

He said DMRC staff visited schools, interacted with principals, and informed them about the nearest metro stations and the support available for students.

The DMRC has also requested schools to display posters providing details of the nearest metro station along with a QR code for easy ticket booking to assist students in planning their travel.

Dayal said special centralised announcements will also be made at metro stations to help and guide students.

A detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centres has also been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application for easy reference, he said.