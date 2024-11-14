Metro to sell Trade Fair tickets at 55 stations

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday informed that tickets for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will sold at 55 metro stations across its network.

The Trade Fair will take place at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. The online QR code-based tickets for the fair are already available on Delhi Metro application, it said. Delhi Metro will be selling tickets from Thursday at Bharat Mandapam complex in both online and offline mode for the first time ever, the statement said.

From tomorrow onwards, IITF tickets will be sold at the customer care/ticket counters of 55 prominent metro stations till the last day of fair on November 27 as per the rates applicable for various categories/days, it stated. The stations where the tickets will be available include Shaheed Sthal, Dilshad Garden and Rithala on Red Line.

Samaypur Badli, Azadpur and Millennium City Centre Gurugram on Yellow Line. Noida Electronic City, Indraprastha, Mandi House and Barakhamba on Blue Line.

According to the statement, the ticket price for business visitors from November 14 to 18 would be Rs 500 for adults.

The price for a child is Rs 200 From November 15 to 17 and Rs 150 on November 14 and 18, it mentioned. On general public visitor days, the price of ticket would be Rs 80 and Rs 40 for adult and child respectively, while it will be Rs 150 and Rs 60 for adult and child respectively on weekends or holidays, the statement said.