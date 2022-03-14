MHA to study security situation in J&K amid spurt in attacks

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent attacks on civilians and security personnel, sources said on Sunday.

A CRPF jawan Mukthar Ahmad, who was home on leave, was killed by terrorists in Shopian district on Sunday which was the fourth such attack on security personnel in the last three days.

Ahmad succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch, was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam on Friday, while the sarpanch of Khanmoh Bashir Ahmad Bhat was killed two days prior on the outskirts of Srinagar. On March 7, two civilians were killed and at least 35 people, including a police official, were injured in a grenade attack Amira Kadal, a busy Sunday street market in Srinagar.