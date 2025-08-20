Microsoft Layoffs: Employee Struggles With ₹78,000 EMI After Job Loss

The recent layoffs at Microsoft are affecting many families in India. A post on X by account holder Wealth Whisperer has shared the story of his cousin, called Jiju, who is now under big financial stress.

Jiju bought a flat two years ago for ₹1.3 crore. He paid ₹50 lakh as down payment and took a loan with an EMI of ₹78,000 per month. After losing his job at Microsoft, he is finding it very hard to manage the loan and daily expenses.

This story shows the real struggle many middle-class families face when job loss and home loans come together. It has started a wider talk online about layoffs, heavy EMIs, and financial pressure in today’s uncertain job market.