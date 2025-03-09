Live
Midnight 'Gold Rush' in Madhya Pradesh Village After Rumors Sparked by Chhaava Scene
A treasure hunt broke out in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, after rumors of Mughal-era gold, sparked by *Chhaava* movie, led villagers to dig near Asirgarh fort.
A wild treasure hunt broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur after villagers were swept up by rumors of hidden Mughal-era gold, reportedly inspired by a scene from the film Chhaava. Hundreds of people gathered near the historic Asirgarh fort, armed with torches and metal detectors, eager to dig for treasure after watching the movie featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
In a now-viral video, the frenzy is captured with people digging through the soil, convinced that gold coins lay buried beneath. According to locals, the excavation began after rumors spread that gold coins had been found in the fields of Haroon Sheikh, igniting further excitement. While some believed they had stumbled upon treasure, no official confirmation of any findings has been made.
Local authorities are investigating the situation, with Burhanpur SP Devendra Patidar warning that any illegal digging would be met with action. “We are aware of the reports, and if anyone is caught digging illegally, appropriate steps will be taken,” Patidar stated. Police visited the site on Thursday, but by then, the crowd had dispersed, leaving behind only the dug-up fields and no sign of treasure.
The incident has raised concerns among landowners, who expressed frustration over their fields being disturbed by the treasure hunt. Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
Chhaava, which features Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, has sparked intense interest following its depiction of historical events, leading to unexpected consequences in Burhanpur.