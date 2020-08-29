Migrant labourers turning out to be a poll issue in Bihar

Patna: The migration of labourers is turning out to be a poll issue for the opposition parties in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition, has slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for being unable to create jobs in the state. As a result, workers who walked thousands of kilometres to reach their homes from other states during the lockdown are again heading towards states having more job opportunities.

Tejashwi Yadav's statement came a day after Pappu Yadav, president of the Jan Adhikar Party, sharply attacked CM Nitish Kumar on the same issue.

"The development of Bihar is currently reflected at the airport of Patna where hundreds of workers are assembling to catch flights. The development is also visible in villages where buses are being sent by employers from other states to take our skilled labourers," Tejashwi said.

"These labourers travelled thousands of kms during the Covid-19 lockdown to reach their homes. They deserve some respect and jobs back home. The employers from other states are sending air tickets and buses for the labourers of Bihar. It clearly explains the approach of the Bihar government," Tejashwi added.

Tejashwi claimed that around 40 lakh migrant labourers returned home during the lockdown. The Nitish Kumar government had announced that it will deposit Rs 1,000 in every labourer's account. Fifty per cent of them are deprived of government aid. More importantly, Bihar has a double engine government but neither the state nor the centre have extended their helping hand towards them, Tejashwi said.

"Nitish Kumar is a respectable person. I respect him personally. At the same time, he is also a liar. He hid the actual data of corona infected persons. There are 84 lakh people in Bihar's 16 districts who are affected by floods. I have pointed this out several times but the CM went for an aerial survey just twice," Tejashwi said.

"In the last 28 days, 80,000 new cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in the state including 376 who have lost their lives," Tejashwi added.