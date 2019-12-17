Mild earthquake in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district was hit by a low-intensity earthquake on Tuesday, an official said here. There was no loss of life.

An earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.51 a.m., an official at the Meteorological Office here told IANS.

Himachal Pradesh had witnessed the most devastating earthquake in 1905 in the Kangra valley, killing more than 20,000 people.