Mild quake rocks Arunachal Pradesh district, no damage or casualties reported

Itanagar : A mild quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, shook Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district and adjoining areas on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh state Disaster Management officials said that there has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property due to the tremor.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data, the tremor struck at a depth of 10 km below the surface.

Monday’s tremor is the second earthquake in the mountainous northeastern state within four days. On March 27, another mild quake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit the Bichom district and adjoining areas, but there was no report of loss of life or damage to property.

On March 29, a mild quake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, shook Manipur’s Noney district and adjoining areas. According to the NCS data, the tremor struck at a depth of 10 km below the surface. There was no report of loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. The March 29 tremor was the second earthquake in the mountainous Manipur within 20 hours.

On March 28 evening, a similar mild tremor, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, struck the state’s Chandel district, which shares a border with quake-devastated Myanmar.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, causing massive destruction of various properties and houses and leaving over 2,000 people dead.

Some northeastern states, which share a 1,643 km border with Myanmar, also felt this earthquake and aftershocks on Friday.

Earthquakes are reasonably common in the mountainous northeastern region, comprising eight states, since the region falls in the sixth most earthquake-prone region in the world.

On March 28 afternoon, a mild quake of 4.0 magnitude hit Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district and adjoining areas. However, there was no report of loss of life or damage to property due to the quake. Analysis of the NCS data found that more than one quake every week hit a northeastern state, with most tremors measuring 3 to 4 on the Richter scale. Consecutive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya, have kept the authorities worried and forced public and private builders to build quake-proof structures.