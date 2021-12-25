Minimum temperature above freezing point in Srinagar

Srinagar: The minimum temperature in Srinagar remained above the freezing point on Saturday as the weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rain/snow between December 26 and 28 in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

An official of the India Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature also remained above the freezing point in some other places of the Kashmir Valley.

Srinagar recorded 1.7, Pahalgam minus 5.1 and Gulmarg minus 6.5 as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 17.5, Leh minus 10.5 and Kargil minus 6.8 as the minimum.

Jammu city registered 7.6, Katra 7.2, Batote 1.7, Banihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 as the night's lowest temperature.