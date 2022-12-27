Minister expresses concern over poor HSC A-Grade result

Dhenkanal: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash directed District Education Officer and Block Education Officers to visit schools for at least 12 days a month and inspect the teaching-learning activities. They should see whether teaching-learning ambience is being maintained in schools, he said.

Addressing the High School headmasters' conference, the Minister expressed concern over the HSC examination result in which only 170 out of 1,500 students could secure A-Grade. Dash said when CBSE can achieve 95 per cent success rate, why can't the HSC students achieve high percentage success rate.

There should be more than 500 A grade students, he said, adding that teachers and headmasters will be held accountable for the outcome of HSC results from next year onwards. Dash emphasised that there should be quality teaching-learning activities in schools and headmasters should monitor the progress of students.

Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi presented a roadmap to make Dhenkanal a hub for education in the coming days even as Smart Class and remedial classes are going on.

Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, District Education Officer Nibedita Pany, Zilla Prarishad president Archana Poohan and Additional Education Officer Sasmita Sahoo also spoke.