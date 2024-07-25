Live
Just In
Minor Earthquake Hits Faridabad; No Casualties Reported
- On July 25, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook Faridabad and nearby Haryana areas at 10:54 am, with no reported casualties.
- This follows a 3.2 magnitude quake in Sirsa earlier this year.
On Thursday, July 25, residents of Faridabad and the surrounding areas of Haryana experienced earthquake tremors, causing temporary alarm. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake, which struck at precisely 10:54 am, registered a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale. Despite the shaking, there were no reports of injuries or significant damage, allowing the community to breathe a sigh of relief.
This recent event follows another seismic occurrence earlier in the year. In April, a slightly stronger earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 hit the Sirsa region of Haryana. While both earthquakes were relatively mild and did not result in casualties, they serve as a reminder of the seismic activity in the region and the importance of preparedness and monitoring. The National Center for Seismology continues to play a crucial role in tracking and reporting these events to ensure public safety and awareness.