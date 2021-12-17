Miss World 2021 postponed; Manasa, others test Covid +ve

Mumbai/San Juan: The Miss World 2021 pageant finale has been "temporarily postponed" after several contestants, including India's Manasa Varanasi, tested positive for coronavirus, according to organisers.

The organisers posted a statement on the official social media pages of Miss World and said the finale, which was scheduled to be at Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday (December 16), will now take place after 90 days.

"After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.

"As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room," the statement read. The organisers said after additional positive cases were confirmed, they took the decision to postpone the event in consultations with health officials and experts. (PTI)