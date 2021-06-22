Mizoram Minister Announced A Cash Award Of 1 Lakh Rupees For Parent With Most Children

States like Assam and others are coming up with a two child policy to keep the population under control, where a Mizoram minister has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the family with the most children in his district.

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte, who represents the Aizawl East-2 constituency, is holding out hope to encourage their natives to have a large family by announcing the cash prize on Father's Day on Sunday.

He did not indicate any minimum or maximum number of children that a parent must have in order to be eligible for the monetary incentive.

The minister owns Aizawl Football Club, also known as Aizawl FC, and North East Consultancy Services is the club's official sponsor.

Mizoram has a population of 10.91 lakh people, making it the second-least populous state in India, according to the 2011 census.

Meanwhile, Robert Romawia Royte explained that Mizoram's population density of 52 people per square kilometre is significantly lower than the national average of 382. For many years, the Mizo population's infertility rate and declining growth rate have been major sources of concern.

Royte also stated that the prize money will be sponsored by his son's North East Consultancy Services.