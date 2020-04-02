Mob attack doctors, pelt stones in Indore while tracing coronavirus patient

Healthcare staff and civic officials were attacked by a group in Madhya Pradesh' Indore while the former was tracing a man who came in contact with a coronavirus patient.

The residents of Ranipura in Indore pelted stones at the officials in which two doctors suffered injuries. However, they were rescued by the police. It is learned that the healthcare staff and civic officials have gone to the area and are inquiry about a person who came in contact with the coronavirus patient.

The group of locals abused the officials and started attacking them with stones and sticks.

Based on a complaint, the Indore police have arrested four persons from the locality who were a part of the group. Efforts are on to trace the remaining people. The police are identifying the CCTV footage to nab the assailants.

With 75 coronavirus positive cases, Indore has become a hotspot in the state.








