Just In
Mobile Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh
The Haryana government has suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the state's Nuh district for 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Monday, owing to concerns of communal tension.
According to an official, the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation through social media ahead of a planned religious procession.
However, SMSes related to banking and mobile recharge have been exempted from the suspension.
