  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Mobile Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh

Mobile Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Haryanas Nuh
x
Highlights

The Haryana government has suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the state's Nuh district for 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Monday, owing to...

The Haryana government has suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the state's Nuh district for 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Monday, owing to concerns of communal tension.

According to an official, the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation through social media ahead of a planned religious procession.

However, SMSes related to banking and mobile recharge have been exempted from the suspension.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X