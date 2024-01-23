Live
- Eluru: Free water tanker launched
- India is second largest coal producer in world: CIL chief
- HMR finalises Metro Phase-II route map
- Devotees in Vizag celebrate Ram idol consecration at Ayodhya
- Rajamahendravaram: Collector unveils poster on road safety
- Vigilance probe ‘nails’ L&T for lapses
- Vizianagaram has 15.41 lakh voters
- Jaggaiahpet: Group-2 study material distributed
- Guests gifted metal diya, tulsi mala, book on Ayodhya
- CM YS Jagan to deposit Rs 6,394 cr to SHG women today
Just In
Modi breaks 11-day fast
Highlights
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after concluding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals in Ayodhya on Monday. He took a sip of...
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after concluding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals in Ayodhya on Monday. He took a sip of ‘charnamrit’ to break his fast. The charnamrit has five main ingredients -- yogurt (dahi), milk, honey, tulsi (Indian holy basil), and ghee.
The Prime Minister had undertaken a rigorous 11-day fast ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. During this period, he only drank coconut water and slept on the floor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS