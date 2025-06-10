Modi changed country's political culture: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, saying the work done by the government under his leadership should be written in "golden letters".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he said Prime Minister Modi changed the country’s political culture and started politics of performance and good governance by providing a responsible and accountable government, while the Congress-led UPA regime was marked by “corruption, scams and appeasement” politics.

Work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the past 11 years were extraordinary and should be written in golden letters, he asserted.