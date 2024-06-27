Live
- Formula 1: Lance Stroll signs contract extension with Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond
- Top US envoy in Seoul calls for int'l cooperation against cybersecurity threats
- India ahead of global countries in ensuring One Health goals: V.K. Paul
- J&K: American, Chinese arms & ammunition recovered from slain terrorists in Doda
- India on way to become a global economic superpower
- UP govt committed to promoting MSMEs: Deputy CM Pathak
- Those seeking more Dy CMs, new K'taka Cong chief can approach party high command: Shivakumar
- IND v SA, Women's Test: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, live broadcast, venue
- Opposition Protests During President Murmu's Address Over Manipur Violence, NEET Paper Leak, And New Criminal Laws
- Indian Railways posts double digit increase in track renewal
Modi Commends Nitish Kumar's Leadership in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nitish Kumar for his leadership in Bihar during a meeting with JD(U) MPs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, during a meeting with MPs of the Janata Dal (United).
'Had a great meeting with JD(U) MPs. Our parties have a long history of working together, fighting against poor governance, corruption, and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of Nitish Kumar Ji has pushed the state onto the path of development. We will continue working together for good governance,' Modi stated on X.
With 12 MPs in Lok Sabha, JD(U) is the second-largest ally of the BJP. Modi had also met with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs recently, which is BJP's largest ally with 16 MPs in Lok Sabha.
Both TDP and JD(U) have two members each in the Union Council of Ministers.
