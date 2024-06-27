Modi Commends Nitish Kumar's Leadership in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, during a meeting with MPs of the Janata Dal (United).

'Had a great meeting with JD(U) MPs. Our parties have a long history of working together, fighting against poor governance, corruption, and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of Nitish Kumar Ji has pushed the state onto the path of development. We will continue working together for good governance,' Modi stated on X.

With 12 MPs in Lok Sabha, JD(U) is the second-largest ally of the BJP. Modi had also met with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs recently, which is BJP's largest ally with 16 MPs in Lok Sabha.

Both TDP and JD(U) have two members each in the Union Council of Ministers.