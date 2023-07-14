Modi first Indian PM to receive highest award of France

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

He is the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the honour.

The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday night.





"Thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Elysee Palace this evening," Modi tweeted after his meeting with the French President.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been received by select prominent leaders and eminent personalities from across the world.

These include late South African President Nelson Mandela, King Charles III, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, former UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, and many others.