'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' chants reverberate at party headquarters as BJP takes handsome lead in 3 states

New Delhi: Celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters here after the saffron party took handsome leads in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The party workers outside the BJP office were seen raising "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" slogans, as coloured smoke filled the air.

While the counting for the four states is currently underway, the trends after six hours has more or less made it clear that the BJP is poised to retain Madhya Pradesh, and wrest Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan from the clutches of the Congress. The grand old party, meanwhile, looks set to oust BRS from power in Telangana.

At the time of filing of this report, BJP's lead has surpassed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, with its candidates ahead in 112 out of 199 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 71 seats, as per the Election Commission of India.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP seems to be heading for a landslide victory, leading in 162 out of 230 seats, with the Congress far behind with leads in 66 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading in 55 out of 90 seats, way ahead of Congress' 32.

The only good news for the Congress is coming from Telanaga, where the party is ahead in 64 out of the 119 seats, followed by the ruling BRS which is leading in 40 seats.