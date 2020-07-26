Modi, Kovind pay tribute to soldiers on Kargil Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to the courage and patriotism of Indian soldiers on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the successful Operation Vijay, is observed every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan in 1999.

PM Modi said on Twitter, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations."