Modi leads 'Shaurya Yatra' in Somnath

Ahmedabad: PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on Sunday took part in ‘Shaurya Yatra’ at Somnath, marking a four-day national commemoration observing 1,000 years of uninterrupted faith and resilience since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.

Modi also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who made significant efforts in the restoration of the Somnath Temple following Independence. He also paid floral tributes to the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the temple. Visuals from the event showed the Prime Minister standing in an open, flower-adorned vehicle as the procession moved through the town. He was joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi.

During the yatra, the Prime Minister was seen blowing a conch shell and greeting crowds that had gathered along the route. The Shaurya Yatra forms part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a symbolic observance highlighting courage, sacrifice and the enduring spirit that ensured Somnath’s survival through centuries of destruction and rebuilding.

The PM also offered prayers at Somnath Temple before interacting with 'Rishikumar' and artists in attendance.

Ahead of the procession, 108 horses from the Gujarat Police Mounted Unit arrived to take part in the event. Officials said the mounted contingent played a central ceremonial role in the yatra. DIG Rajendrasinh Chudasama said the procession included horses from the police mounted unit, featuring locally bred Kathiawadi and Marwadi breeds. He noted that the animals had undergone months of specialised preparation for the event. "Shaurya Yatra is being organised in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and 108 horses of the Gujarat Mounted Unit will be participating in it. The unit consists of Kathiawadi and Marwadi horses and are locally bred... The horses have been trained for the Shaurya Yatra for eight months," he said.