Modi mantra to achieve ‘24 mein 400 paar’ mission

Jhabua: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again flaunted his ‘24 mein 400 paar’ placard while addressing a Jan Jatiya Mahasabha at Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. He said the BJP alone will get more than 370 seats if the NDA crosses the 400 mark.

The Prime Minister said the recently concluded Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh gave a clear view of people’s mood in the state and even the Opposition recited '24 mein 400 paar’ in Parliament. He also told the people formula to help the NDA cross the 400 mark in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"When the Opposition said '24 mein 400 paar', I said I have also heard this that NDA will cross 400. But I have also heard that the BJP alone will cross 370. And I will tell you how to do it. Go to all polling booths and check where the BJP got the highest votes in the last three years. Add 370 new votes there. Go to every house and tell them about the Modi government's projects. If you can do this, we will be able to cross 370," Modi said.

Donning a tribal waistcoat, PM Modi said the Congress was anti-tribal and thought of villages, farmers and the poor only during elections. He also said he had got overwhelming love from the people as he visited temples associated with Lord Ram in the south of the country.

Aware of their imminent defeat, the Congress and its allies are resorting to last-ditch tactics, the PM said, adding that "loot and divide is the motto of the Congress. The Congress and other Opposition leaders abuse him because he is working for the betterment of tribals and the poor, Modi said.

Earlier, the PM said the BJP-led coalition was going to cross the 400-mark while speaking in Parliament during the budget session. He also thanked Congress chief Kharge as the latter sarcastically repeated the '24 mein 400 paar' slogan in the Rajya Sabha. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 7,550 crore for Madhya Pradesh. He also disbursed monthly instalments to nearly two lakh women beneficiaries under the 'Aahar Anudan Yojana' of the state. Under the scheme, Rs 1,500 per month are provided for nutritious food to women from especially backward tribes.