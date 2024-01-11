Modi most successful Indian PM: Ambani

Gandhinagar: Narendra Modi is India's most successful Prime Minister and the greatest global leader of current generation, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday as he flaunted his group Reliance Industries' Gujarati heritage and its over USD 150 billion (Rs 12 lakh crore) investment in last 10 years.

With Prime Minister Modi on the dias, Ambani termed the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit -- which was conceived when Modi was chief minister of the state two decades back -- as "the most prestigious investor summit in the world". "Our beloved leader who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times. And he is Shri Narendrabhai Modi, the most successful Prime Minister in India's history," said the head of India's most valuable company Reliance Industries Ltd.

He went on to state that when Modi speaks, the whole world not only listens but applauds. "My friends abroad ask me: What is the meaning of the slogan that millions of Indians are chanting: Modi hai to Mumkin Hai? I tell them: It means, India's Prime Minister makes the impossible possible with his vision, determination and execution! They agree, and they also say: 'Modi hai to mumkin hai!" he said.