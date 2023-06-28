Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pushed for implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue as he attacked Opposition parties over corruption, terming their Patna conclave as a mere "photo-op".

Even the Supreme Court has advocated for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but those practising vote bank politics are opposing it, said Modi and asked how the country can have two systems, touching upon an issue closely identified with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with less than a year left for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a gathering of party workers here, the PM launched a stinging attack on Opposition parties, contending they can only "guarantee" corruption, and accused them of being involved in scams worth “at least Rs 20 lakh crore". He targeted anti-BJP parties over their mega unity conclave in Patna on June 23 and termed the huddle of over a dozen outfits as a "photo-op".

Modi asserted his party BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics. He said the Opposition is using the issue of UCC, which relates to a common law pertaining to marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance and succession of property for all citizens, to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

“You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member? Will that home be able to function? Then how will the country be able to function with such a dual system? We have to remember that even in the Constitution, there is a mention of equal rights for all,” he said. “These people (opposition) level allegations against us but the reality is that they chant Musalman, Musalman. Had they really been (working) in the interests of Muslims, then Muslim families would not have been lagging in education and jobs,” he said.