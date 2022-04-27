Modi playing politics on fuel prices: Opposition

Kolkata/Mumbai/New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday joined a chorus of Opposition leaders criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking the state governments to reduce VAT on fuel prices.

Terming the interaction with Modi "one-sided" and "misleading", Banerjee insisted that her government has spent Rs 1,500 crore in the last three years to subsidise petrol and diesel prices in the state. Hitting out at Modi's remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Centre owed Maharashtra Rs 26,500 crore.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked Modi and demanded that he give an account of the Rs 27 lakh crore "collected" by the BJP government from tax on petrol and diesel.

"Modi ji, No criticism, No distractions, No Jumlas! Please give an account of Rs 27,00,00,00,00,00,00 (Rs 27 lakh crore) collected by BJP Govt from Tax on Petrol & Diesel," Surjewala said in a series of tweets.