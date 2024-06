Modi, Pope embrace at G7 Summit

Bari (Italy): PM Narendra Modi and Pope Francis met with a warm embrace at the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, on Friday, where they joined other world leaders to discuss pressing global issues. Modi was seen in a light-hearted exchange with the 87-year-old head of the worldwide Catholic Church, who was taken around the table in a wheelchair to greet each of the world leaders gathered at the summit venue of Borgo Egnazia. "It is up to each of us to make good use of AI,” the Pope said in his address at the Outreach session on the topic of Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, attended by the participants of the G7 and other leaders of the Global South invited by Italian PM Georgia Meloni in her capacity as president of this year's summit.

Meloni greeted the “Holy Father” and then joined the wheelchair-bound octogenarian as he greeted leaders with handshakes including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron among others. The Prime Minister met Pope Francis during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican in October 2021.