Modi rakes up Patnaik's health at Odisha rally

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised the issue of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's health at a poll rally in the state. Modi also promised that if the BJP formed the government in Odisha, it would constitute a committee to ascertain the reason behind the "sudden" deterioration of the health condition of Naveen Patnaik.

“These days, all of Naveen Babu's well-wishers are very worried. They are very troubled to see how Naveen Babu's health has deteriorated so much in the past year,” Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Odisha's Baripada. "Whenever people who have been close to Naveen Babu for years meet me, they always talk about his health.

They say that Naveen Babu is now unable to do anything on his own. People who have been close to Naveen Babu for a long time believe that there could be a conspiracy behind his deteriorating health," he added.

