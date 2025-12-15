  1. Home
Modi strongly condemns attack

  • Created On:  15 Dec 2025 7:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned what he called a “ghastly terror attack" in Sydney’s Bondi Beach in Australia, where two gunmen opened fire at a celebration of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, killing 11 people.

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed condolences for the loss of lives and expressed solidarity with Australia in this difficult time.

“Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah," he said.

Modi also stressed India’s policy of zero-tolerance towards all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

“On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," he added.

Sydney Terror AttackPM Narendra ModiHanukkah Event ShootingGlobal TerrorismIndia Australia Relations
    NEP key to achieving Viksit Bharat: ABRSM

    NEP key to achieving Viksit Bharat: ABRSM

