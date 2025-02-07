Modi takes growth jibe at Cong

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked erstwhile Congress governments for shackling the country's economy causing the world to coin the phrase "Hindu rate of growth" and said an entire society faced abuse and humiliation due to financial mismanagement of one family. Delivering a scathing critique of past Congress regimes that practised "licence-permit raj", the Prime Minister said the world is now watching the "Bharat rate of growth" with India emerging as the fastest growing major economy.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, he also accused the Congress of adopting a policy of ‘family first’ and appeasement, and said the BJP government only believed in the policy of ‘nation first’ and a’sabka saath, sabka vikas’. He criticised the Congress for having “hatred and anger” towards B R Ambedkar and said this was reflected in not giving due recognition like the ‘Bharat Ratna’ to the architect of India’s Constitution.