Modi targets Cong over ‘infiltration’

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a public meeting in Assam's Darrang district, alleging that the party has consistently sided with anti-national forces and even terrorists groomed by Pakistan.

"Instead of standing with our brave soldiers, Congress has chosen to back infiltrators and those who threaten India's unity. This party has repeatedly provided cover to anti-national forces," PM Modi told the gathering at Mangaldoi, adding that the BJP would not allow infiltrators to grab land or alter the state's demography.

Signalling a major leap in Assam's healthcare sector, Modi unveiled projects worth Rs 6,300 crore in Darrang district. The projects include Darrang Medical College along with a nursing college and a GNM school in Mangaldai town. It also includes the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. The Prime Minister hailed the BJP government's work in Assam, saying that they have begun to "correct those wrongs and remove illegal claims", as he accused the Congress party of encroaching on farmers' land and places of worship during their rule in the state.

"Encroachments on farmers' land and on places of worship were carried out under the previous Congress governments. Since the formation of the BJP-led NDA government, we have begun to correct those wrongs and remove illegal claims," he said.

"In Assam, lakhs of acres have been reclaimed from infiltrators," he claimed, adding, "The BJP's objective is to protect the country from infiltrators and restore its integrity. I challenge those politicians who defend infiltrators to come forward and face this issue, let them show what efforts they have made to remove infiltrators, compared with the efforts we have made.

Those who shelter infiltrators will have to pay the price; the nation will not forgive them."

He further alleged, "For its politics, Congress stands with every person and thought that is against India. We saw this even during Operation Sindoor. Today, when our Army carries out Operation Sindoor and uproots terror hideouts across Pakistan, Congress chooses to side with Pakistan's Army. Instead of standing with our forces, Congress furthers the agenda of those who shelter terrorists."

He added, "For Congress, vote-bank politics is the biggest priority; it does not even care about the nation's interest. Today, Congress has also become the biggest protector of infiltrators and wants them to permanently settle in India."

Modi, while addressing the gathering, also urged people to buy 'swadeshi' goods for their children's "bright future".

Hailing GST reforms, he said, "Now GST will undergo next-generation reforms.

I have come here today with this good news. Exactly nine days from today, on the first day of Navratri, GST rates will be significantly reduced. This will benefit every family in the country and make daily-use items cheaper."

The PM will leave for Kolkata from the Jorhat airport on Sunday evening.