  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Modi to address 3 poll rallies in Odisha on Saturday

Modi to address 3 poll rallies in Odisha on Saturday
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Odisha on Saturday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said.

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Odisha on Saturday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said. "On May 11, he will address three public rallies – first in Kandhamal at 9.30 am, the second in Bolangir at 11.30 am and another in Bargarh at 1 pm," he said.

Modi is scheduled arrive in Odisha again on Friday on a two-day visit. "The Prime Minister will also hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar from 8 pm on Friday. He will stay the night at Raj Bhavan," Mohapatra said. The roadshow will start from BJP's State headquarters near Sri Ram Mandir and end at Vani Vihar Square. Tight security arrangements have been made for the roadshow and the poll rallies, police said. This will be Modi’s second roadshow in five years.

Modi had last visited Odisha on May 6, when he addressed two public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X