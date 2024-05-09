Modi to address 3 poll rallies in Odisha on Saturday

Live
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Odisha on Saturday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said.
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Odisha on Saturday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said. "On May 11, he will address three public rallies – first in Kandhamal at 9.30 am, the second in Bolangir at 11.30 am and another in Bargarh at 1 pm," he said.
Modi is scheduled arrive in Odisha again on Friday on a two-day visit. "The Prime Minister will also hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar from 8 pm on Friday. He will stay the night at Raj Bhavan," Mohapatra said. The roadshow will start from BJP's State headquarters near Sri Ram Mandir and end at Vani Vihar Square. Tight security arrangements have been made for the roadshow and the poll rallies, police said. This will be Modi’s second roadshow in five years.
Modi had last visited Odisha on May 6, when he addressed two public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur.