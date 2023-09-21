Live
- DGCA suspends Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses
- Karnataka CM, Dy CM meet Jal Shakti Minister, inform inability to release Cauvery water to TN
- After this World Cup, we will be talking about Shubman Gill more often, says Raina
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
Just In
Modi to flag off 3rd Vande Bharat in Rajasthan on Sep 24
Jaipur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the third Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan on September 24.
The Vande Bharat train will run on the Udaipur-Jaipur route, said officials, adding that this will be the third Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan which will run regularly from September 25 in the state. However, this train will not run on September 26.
The train will cover five districts including Udaipur, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer and Jaipur and the stoppages will include Kishangarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chanderia, Mavli Junction, Rana Pratap Nagar and Udaipur stations.
The information regarding fare for this train will be revealed on Friday, said officials. The train shall depart from Udaipur at 7.50 a.m. and reach Jaipur at 1.50 p.m and further on it will depart from Jaipur at 4 p.m. and reach Udaipur at 10 p.m.
The two other Vande Bharat trains operating in Rajasthan are the Ajmer-Delhi Cant and the Jodhpur- Sabarmati Vande Bharat.