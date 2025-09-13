  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Modi to visit Manipur today

Modi to visit Manipur today
x
Highlights

To lay foundation for several projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, where he will lay foundation stone for several projects and also address a gathering, an official statement said.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the strife-torn state that has witnessed ethnic violence for over two years.

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick