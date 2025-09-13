Modi to visit Manipur today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, where he will lay foundation stone for several projects and also address a gathering, an official statement said.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the strife-torn state that has witnessed ethnic violence for over two years.

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore.