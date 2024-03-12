Modi Unveils Future Of Rail Travel: 10 New Vande Bharat Trains Launched In Spectacular Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off 10 new high-speed Vande Bharat trains, marking a significant development in India's railway infrastructure. The inauguration took place through a video conferencing event from Ahmedabad. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister emphasized the transformative work carried out in the past decade, stating that what has been achieved so far is merely a "trailer" for the comprehensive progress he envisions for the nation.



In his address, Modi reflected on the willpower demonstrated in realizing these projects and laid the foundation stones for various railway initiatives. He highlighted the importance of the youth in determining the future course of the country and its railway system. The Prime Minister conveyed his determination to continue advancing the nation and its railway network, beyond the accomplishments of the last 10 years.

Modi also criticized the governance after India's independence, stating that political selfishness took precedence over the welfare of institutions like the Indian Railways. He claimed that the railway system had been a significant victim of this approach. Notably, he mentioned the inclusion of Railways in the government budget as a crucial step that ensured government funds were directed towards the development of the railway infrastructure.

Addressing the youth directly, Modi asserted that the day's inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies were investments in their present and a guarantee for a brighter future. The Prime Minister emphasized the positive impact of including Railways in the government budget, highlighting how it facilitated the allocation of resources for the development of the railway sector.

The 10 new Vande Bharat trains introduced under Modi's leadership will operate on various routes, including Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-MGR Central (Chennai), Patna-Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi-Sir M Vishvesvaraya Terminal Benguluru, Varanasi-Ranchi, and Khajuraho-Nizamuddin (Delhi). Since the inauguration of the first Vande Bharat train in 2010, there are now a total of 41 such high-speed trains operating across the Indian Railways network.