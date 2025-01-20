Modi urges youth to draw inspiration from Subhas Bose

New Delhi: In the latest edition of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the indomitable spirit of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his birth anniversary and said that the veteran was a visionary, and that courage was ingrained in his nature.

In his address in the 118th episode of the first Mann Ki Baat of 2025, the Prime Minister encouraged the nation’s youth to delve deeper into Netaji’s life and learn from his unwavering dedication to the country. “Let us draw inspiration from his life,” he said, urging the youth to contribute to India’s growth and progress.

Modi recalled the bravery of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his birth anniversary on January 23, celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas.’ The Prime Minister highlighted the courage, administrative excellence, and pivotal role in the fight for independence and shared a few personal experiences.

Recalling an inspiring visit to the house from where Bose famously escaped the British, the Prime Minister reflected on the courage and vision that defined Netaji’s life. He described how Bose’s legacy extends beyond his role in the freedom movement, highlighting his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kolkata Corporation and later as Mayor at the young age of 27.

The PM said, “This story may seem like a film scene to you. You may be wondering what kind of mettle this person embodied, to display such courage! This person was none other than our country’s great personality, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We will now celebrate January 23, his birth anniversary, as Parakram Diwas.”

“This saga related to his bravery also gives a glimpse of his Parakram. A few years ago, I went to that very house from where he escaped after dodging the British. That car of his is still present there. That experience was very special for me. Subhash Babu was a visionary, and courage was ingrained in his nature,” he said.

Adding further, Modi said, “Netaji was also a very efficient administrator. At the age of 27, he became the Chief Executive Officer of the Kolkata Corporation and after that, he also took over the responsibility of Mayor. He did many great things as an administrator as well. His works related to schools for children, for poor children and cleanliness, are remembered even today.”