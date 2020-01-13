Modi's comparison with Shivaji insulting

Mumbai: Terming the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as insulting, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded that it be banned and asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand over the issue.

Raut said comparison of Shivaji Maharaj with anyone was "not acceptable", and the book seemed to be the handiwork of some "bootlickers" to appease the Prime Minister.

He said the BJP should declare that it has no link with the book, titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticised the book.

A Maharashtra Congress spokesperson lodged a complaint with Nagpur Police against Goyal for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people by comparing Modi to Shivaji.

The Maharashtra Congress announced a state-wide agitation on Tuesday to protest against what it termed a "contempt" of the great Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

State Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said attempts were made even in the past by some BJP activists to make such comparisons.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered idol of the masses in the state.

Those who sought votes in his name are now making mischievous attempts to insult him in this manner," said Thorat sharply.