Modi’s ‘guarantee vehicle’ is super hit: PM
Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' has become a superhit.
Addressing an event here, Modi said the vehicle has evoked tremendous response from the people and it has been assured that the country will become developed by 2047.
Modi said Varanasi has witnessed historic work in the last nine years to increase connectivity and mentioned works done to increase road and rail connectivity from the city.
The Prime Minister also mentioned the renovation of the Ganga ghats, the introduction of a cruise on the river, modern hospitals and natural farming along the Ganga River.
''Our government is leaving no stone unturned for the development of the place. Training institutes have been opened here for the skill development of the youth. I am mentioning modern development here because the biggest problem in our spiritual journeys is lack of infrastructure,'' Modi said.
He further said that for centuries, India has been an example of economic prosperity and physical development. “The government, society and saints are working together for the rejuvenation of Kashi,” he added.
Throwing light on the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he urged every religious leader to spread awareness about this journey. ''This should become our personal resolution,'' Modi said.