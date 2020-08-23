Modi's video with peacock will give you ultimate Sunday vibes

New Delhi: When was the last time you saw a Prime Minister feed a peacock or enjoy its company? On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram profile shared a heartwarming video made with a photo collage and short visuals with soothing flute music in the background as he is shown engrossed in feeding the national bird in what is considered the No. 1 VVIP address in India – 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

A peacock wandering aimlessly as the Prime Minister briskly walks by, as it later eats from Modi's hands, it was clearly a quintessential Sunday vibes post on Modi's Instagram account where his love for birds and nature is highlighted.

He posted it with a long poem which says 'the soul of the living being is the soul of God'. It was a rare sneak peek for every social media user, into the life of India's most important man, in a very different avatar.

This is not the first time though that Modi gave such a peek into his private life. Earlier, a video of him practicing yoga and photos of his brief stroll in the lawn with his mother also touched many hearts.