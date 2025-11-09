Mohan Bhagwat Defends RSS’ Non-Registration, Says ‘Even Hindu Dharma Isn’t Registered’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has defended the organisation’s lack of formal registration, arguing that “many things are not registered — even Hindu Dharma is not registered.” Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Bhagwat cited three instances when RSS was banned in the past as proof of the government’s acknowledgment of its existence. “If we were not there, whom did they ban?” he remarked.

Bhagwat, who leads the ideological parent body of the ruling BJP, said the RSS was founded in 1925 during British rule, and registering it with the colonial administration was never necessary. After Independence, he added, the government did not mandate such registration.

Addressing concerns about the group’s tax exemption, Bhagwat stated that both the income tax department and courts have recognised RSS as a “body of individuals,” granting it tax-free status.

During the session, the RSS leader also discussed the organisation’s century-long journey and its mission to unite Hindu society, stressing that the Sangh seeks not power but national glory through service and unity. Bhagwat reaffirmed the RSS belief that all Indians — regardless of religion — share the same ancestry and cultural roots.

He further claimed that “Sanatan Dharma is Hindu Rashtra,” adding that the growth of Sanatan Dharma parallels the progress of India. Reflecting on the organisation’s challenges, Bhagwat noted that despite bans, opposition, and even the killing of members, swayamsevaks remain committed to serving without expecting rewards.

Describing RSS as a social organisation rather than a reactionary one, Bhagwat emphasised its role in developing individuals to strengthen society. He concluded by reiterating that the Sangh aims to organise the entire Hindu community — encompassing all people of India — and continues dialogue with those who do not identify as Hindus.