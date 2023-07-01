Live
- July book listicle
- Laugh out loud
- Habits to include while approaching Menopause and Perimenopause
- The constant in Bihar Museum
- Telangana is one of leading States in adopting energy conservation measures: CS
- 6 students to set about on their international academic journey with Global Citizen Scholarship
- World Social Media Day: The Influence Of Social Media
- TSRTC offers 10 per cent discount on Bengaluru -Vijayawada routes
- OnePlus Confirms Nord 3 5G Features: 6.74-inch display and more
- Centre takes major decision to set up Wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet in Warangal
Monsoon: Bihar bans sand mining for next three months
Highlights
As many popular third-party apps on the social discussion forum Reddit, including the Apollo app, are now shutting down due to the platform's upcoming paid API (Application Programming Interface), fans are sending them off with heartfelt posts and memes.
Patna: The Bihar government on Saturday said that the sand mining activities will be banned across the state for next three months in wake of monsoon season.
The Mining Department has taken the decision in view of monsoon session as all rivers overflow in the state. The state has witnessed increased water level in rivers in the recent weeks.
On Friday, 30 trucks got stuck in Son River in Sasaram’s Katar Ghat due to rising water level after loading sand in the middle of the river.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS