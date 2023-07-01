  • Menu
Monsoon: Bihar bans sand mining for next three months

Monsoon: Bihar bans sand mining for next three months
Monsoon: Bihar bans sand mining for next three months

Patna: The Bihar government on Saturday said that the sand mining activities will be banned across the state for next three months in wake of monsoon season.

The Mining Department has taken the decision in view of monsoon session as all rivers overflow in the state. The state has witnessed increased water level in rivers in the recent weeks.

On Friday, 30 trucks got stuck in Son River in Sasaram’s Katar Ghat due to rising water level after loading sand in the middle of the river.

