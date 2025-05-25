Monsoon reaches Kerala, earliest onset since 2009

Live
Kochi: The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009 when it began on May 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8.
It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15. The monsoon set in over the southern state on May 30 last year; June 8 in 2023; May 29 in 2022; June 3 in 2021; June 1 in 2020; June 8 in 2019; and May 29 in 2018, IMD data showed. According to meteorologists, there is no direct relationship between the onset date and the total rainfall over the country during the season.
