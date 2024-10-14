Monsoon withdraws from large parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from 20 of the 30 districts of Odisha so far, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said on Sunday .It is expected to withdraw from the remaining districts over the next two days, weather scientist Umashankar Das of the centre said.

“The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts,” the centre said in a statement.

It has also withdrawn from many parts of Bolangir, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts and some parts of Nuapada and Kalahandi districts, the statement said.Conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of the State over the next two days, it said.

The southwest monsoon had entered the State on June 8 this year, four days ahead of its schedule.