Live
- South Korean prosecution says 'no change' in decision not to appeal Yoon's release
- BJP leader Tarun Chugh slams Punjab CM, Kejriwal for failure to curb drug menace
- Brahma Anandam to Premiere on This OTT Platform; Check Release Date
- Thousands of trucks carrying lifesaving food items remain stuck at Torkham border
- Mangaluru Police Nab Interstate Criminals, Seize Illegal Firearms and Narcotics
- PLFI leader Durga Singh among three Maoists held in Jharkhand, weapons seized
- 10 Best Online Casinos Australia (2025 March) – Top Australian Casino Sites, Rated By Experts
- Decline in inflation paves way for higher GDP growth
- Strict punishments for producing fake seeds
- Simple OneS Electric Scooter: Features, Pricing, and Availability in India
Morari Bapu pledges financial support to boost education in tribal areas of Gujarat
In a gesture aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure in tribal regions, renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu has announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh for every newly established school in the Songadh area of Gujarat.
Ahmedabad : In a gesture aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure in tribal regions, renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu has announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh for every newly established school in the Songadh area of Gujarat.
This initiative is seen as a move to counter the growing trend of religious conversions occurring under the guise of free education in these underdeveloped regions.
The announcement was made during Morari Bapu's ongoing Ram Katha in Songadh, where a concerned listener raised the issue of how the absence of adequate educational facilities was leading to conversions.
The listener urged Bapu to advocate for the construction of more schools to provide quality education to tribal children and curb such activities.
Responding to this, Morari Bapu assured the audience that he would personally reach out to industrialists and philanthropists to support the establishment of schools in the region.
Moreover, he pledged that his charitable trust, Shri Chitrakoot Dham Talgajarda, would donate Rs 1 lakh to each newly constructed school as an incentive to promote education.
Morari Bapu is an exponent of the Ramayana. Born in Talgajarda, a village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, Morari Bapu has dedicated his life to spreading the message of love, compassion, and unity through his discourses on the Ram Charit Manas.
His sermons, popularly known as "Ram Kathas", attract massive audiences not just in India but across the world.
With a career spanning over six decades, Morari Bapu has conducted over 900 Ram Kathas globally, promoting communal harmony and spiritual enlightenment.
The tribal regions of Gujarat, including Songadh, have long struggled with limited access to quality education.
This lack of infrastructure has allowed certain groups to influence local communities through free education initiatives, leading to religious conversions.
By stepping forward with financial support for new schools, Morari Bapu aims to empower the local population with knowledge and protect their cultural heritage.
Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi, who was present during the event, praised Morari Bapu's noble gesture and assured the state’s cooperation in enhancing educational opportunities in the region.