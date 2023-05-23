More Than 150 People Took Flight To Meet PM Modi In An Event

A chartered aeroplane carrying about 170 persons of Indian descent travelled from Melbourne to Sydney in order to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an event. This morning, the Qantas flight touched down in Sydney.



The Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF) members danced their way to the plane christened "Modi Airways" by the Prime Minister's supporters while carrying tricolor-themed turbans and waving national flags.



IADF is organising the event in Sydney to honour Australia's vibrant and diversified Indian community. According to Dr. Amit Sarwal, co-founder of the IADF, there are many people waiting outside the event location as well, where they will be supporting PM Modi.

Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, and Prime Minister Modi will speak tomorrow in Sydney. The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) conference was co-hosted by the two leaders on Monday, promoting interregional harmony.

On Friday, PM Modi departed for his three-nation tour from Japan, where he attended three G7 summit sessions at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister attended the third in-person Quad Summit in Hiroshima alongside US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Since US President Joe Biden had to cancel his travel to Australia due to ongoing discussions about raising the US debt ceiling, the Quad conference was relocated to the margins of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima.