More Than 25 Government Hospitals In Kerala Now Offer Chemotherapy

An initiative that will be extremely helpful and beneficial to cancer sufferers that the health department has opened chemotherapy facilities in 25 more state-run Kerala hospitals. This will provide more care tothe patients as a large number of patients can get treatment in the same time period.



In order to prevent those with low immunity from having to travel to distant hospitals, Veena said that the health department began providing follow-up cancer therapy in more centres during Covid. The government intends to provide a decentralised approach to cancer care by combining cancer centres, MCHs, district hospitals, and taluk hospitals into a cancer care grid.

Government hospitals at Nedumangad, Kollam, Kozhenchery, Mavelikkara, Kottayam, Thodupuzha, Muvattupuzha, Palakkad, Tirur, Perinthalmanna, Nilambur, Kannur, and Thalassery; general hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Pala, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Thalassery, and Veena George, the state government's minister of health, stated that more hospitals would begin using the facility, a report published by The News Indian Express.



Meanwhile, every public hospital began receiving a weekly cancer test in May. The decentralised strategy includes door-to-door visits and cancer awareness. In just two months, 4,972 new patients were found as a result.