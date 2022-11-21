 More Than 40 Vehicles Pile-Up On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Injuring Around 30 People

A tanker collided with numerous vehicles at Pune's Navale bridge on Sunday, inflicting at least 30 injuries. According to a representative of the Pune Fire Brigade, the accident caused a 48-vehicle pileup.



The area has been reached by rescue crews from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Furthermore, local media reported that a tanker's brakes failed, causing it to crash with several other cars. Oil leaked into the road during the accident, which apparently happened at 9 o'clock in the evening, making it slick enough to cause further vehicles to join the pileup. Traffic backups over two kilometres long have been reported on the way to Mumbai as a result of the collision.

