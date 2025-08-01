Move to check reckless driving

Bhubaneswar: To check reckless driving and enhance road safety, the Odisha government will soon issue an advisory to service aggregators to ensure that personnel engaged for fast delivery of food and goods refrain from speeding, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said on Thursday.

Jena said delivery personnel, often working under pressure to meet tight deadlines, tend to drive at high speeds, putting their lives and other commuters at risk. “Road safety norms are equal for all. If anyone is found violating them, a heavy fine will be imposed,” the minister warned. He advised the aggregators not to prescribe a timeframe for delivery, so that delivery personnel don’t resort to speeding, he added.

Following instructions from the Central government, the Commerce and Transport department has directed the Transport Commissioner to take appropriate steps to enforce safety standards on aggregator platforms.

This includes ensuring proper training for delivery workers on road safety and emergency response, officials said.