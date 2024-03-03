Live
- BJP President J P Nadda to arrive on Monday for two-day visit to Karnataka
- Jharkhand: 3 arrested in Spanish woman's gang rape sent to jail, police say search on for 4 more
- Imran Khan’s party elects Gohar Ali Khan as its chairman
- Japanese general witnesses exercise 'Dharma Guardian' at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges
- Centre suffering from 'anti-Punjab' syndrome: Kejriwal
- MP CM, ministers to pray at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday
- Tejashwi responds to Modi's barbs about father Lalu Prasad at Patna rally
- CCL: Riteish's Mumbai Heroes pull off thrilling 1-run win over Bhojpuri Dabanggs
- UAE: Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 to begin on March 8
- Bengal BJP chief injured as car in his convoy meets with accident
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his council of ministers will pray at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.
A cabinet meeting will be held before they leave for Ayodhya, Yadav told reporters here on Sunday after returning from Lucknow.
The decision to go to the temple town in UP in March was taken to avoid the rush of devotees in February, he added.
The CM and his ministers will be accompanies by their wives.
Earlier on Saturday, he said his government is planning to build a ''dharamshala (lodging facility) in Ayodhya and a ''ghat'' (set of steps leading down to a river) on the banks of the Saryu River in the name of legendary Ujjain emperor Vikramaditya provided land for it is made available.
