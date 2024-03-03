  • Menu
MP CM, ministers to pray at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday

MP CM, ministers to pray at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday
Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his council of ministers will pray at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.A cabinet meeting will be held...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his council of ministers will pray at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

A cabinet meeting will be held before they leave for Ayodhya, Yadav told reporters here on Sunday after returning from Lucknow.

The decision to go to the temple town in UP in March was taken to avoid the rush of devotees in February, he added.

The CM and his ministers will be accompanies by their wives.

Earlier on Saturday, he said his government is planning to build a ''dharamshala (lodging facility) in Ayodhya and a ''ghat'' (set of steps leading down to a river) on the banks of the Saryu River in the name of legendary Ujjain emperor Vikramaditya provided land for it is made available.

