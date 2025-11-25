MP: Farmers protest over urea shortage in Ujjain, traffic disrupted for hours

Ujjain: Farmers staged a massive protest in Ujjain on Tuesday, alleging shortage and delay in the distribution of urea fertiliser, causing hours-long traffic disruption on the Ujjain-Agar (Malwa) highway.

The protest, which saw participation of over 200 farmers, began after complaints that government-run fair price centres were failing to supply adequate fertiliser.

Farmers locked the gate of Ujjain mandi and sat on a dharna, demanding timely distribution.

Protesters claimed that while around 300 farmers are issued tokens daily, only 70-80 receive fertiliser.

“We wait for hours and are told to return the next day,” said farmer Dhirendra Parmar.

Another farmer, Jagdish Kumar, added that many return empty-handed despite queuing since morning.

Police and district officials reached the spot to persuade farmers to clear the road.

A senior agriculture department official assured that there is no shortage of Urea and every farmer will get an adequate supply.

Following the assurance, farmers called off the protest and traffic movement resumed.

Earlier, similar shortages of Urea and DAP were reported during the paddy sowing season, triggering protests across Madhya Pradesh.